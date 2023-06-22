(BCN) — Two juveniles and a man have been arrested in Santa Rosa on suspicion of the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last week, police announced Thursday. On the day of the shooting, officers were dispatched at 5:39 p.m. on June 16 to the 2300 block of Corby Avenue, where they discovered a 15-year-old boy lying in the parking lot.

Police believed the boy had been shot at least once and he was not responsive. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation revealed that a group of young men were standing in the parking lot when someone opened fire on them, killing the boy. Police said that the suspect then fled the scene in an SUV.

On Thursday, police released an update in the case and announced the arrests in the case of a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old Anthony Vega-Rodriguez. Police say the shooting was gang-related.

On Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m., detectives located Vega-Rodriguez in a vehicle in the 300 block of Violetti Road in Santa Rosa. Police allege he resisted arrest, was in possession of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and “destroyed evidence related to the homicide.”

Vega-Rodriguez was ultimately booked into jail on suspicion of those offenses as well as murder and several counts relating to allegedly being a member of a street gang. The 14-year-old girl was also taken into custody on Wednesday after detectives located her in the 5000 block of Roma Street.

She was taken to Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder, a firearm enhancement for allegedly committing murder with a gun, and counts related to allegedly being a member of a street gang. The 17-year-old suspect was located at his residence in the 3000 block of Monet Street, but police said they needed to use a SWAT team at 3 a.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant and take the boy into custody.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder, a firearm enhancement and counts related to his alleged participation in a street gang. Detectives are still looking for witnesses or video surveillance that may have captured the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or by calling (707) 543-3595.

