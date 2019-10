RICHMOND (KRON) – Three people have been arrested following the shooting that happened near De Anza High School over a week ago, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At this time the suspects’ identities will not be released.

Police were investigating a shooting that happened on Sept. 27 in the area of the 3300 block of Morningside Drive.

Three victims were treated at the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

UPDATE: Richmond PD make 3 arrests in connection with shooting. Suspects names not being released due to age. — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) October 6, 2019