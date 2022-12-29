SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.

The first child, a 2-year-old toddler, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. The body was discovered on December 23 and San Pablo Police Department officers alerted OPD.

Oakland homicide detectives took over the investigation, classified the incident as a homicide, and made one arrest. “An individual connected to the child’s death was identified and arrested,” OPD officer Darryl Rodgers stated Thursday.

Police did not release the suspect’s name nor the victim’s name. Rodgers said “no additional details (are) being released at this time.”

Two more young victims — a 1-year-old baby named Paragon and a 5-year-old girl named Justice — were found dead inside their San Francisco home on Navy Road in the Bayview neighborhood, according to court documents. The Oakland and San Francisco homicides are not connected.

The girls’ father called 911 just after 7:30 a.m. on December 23. He told police that he had just arrived home when he found his daughters unconscious, according to prosecutors.

Police officers who responded to crime scene said they were met by “both parents who directed them to the juveniles inside the home.” It’s unclear how long the father had been away from the home before he found his daughters.

Detectives quickly became suspicious of a woman who lived in the home, 34-year-old Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, and arrested her on murder charges for the deaths of baby Paragon and Justice.

The murders were committed with “malice and aforethought” sometime between December 21 and December 23, according to the criminal complaint filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Green-Pulliam is slated to be arraigned in court on Friday and she remains behind bars with no bail.