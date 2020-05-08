3 Bay Area counties allow some businesses to reopen today

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Phase 2 of the reopening plan began one minute after midnight, allowing many businesses like sporting goods stores to reopen Friday after being shut down since mid-March because of the shelter-in-place order.

Three Bay Area counties are part of Phase 2 – Sonoma, Solano, and Napa counties – because they have proven to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state that they have met certain criteria for them to enter this next phase.

The criteria that Gov. Newsom said must be met before reopening would be allowed included having enough hospital beds ready should there be another outbreak of coronavirus, and that they haven’t had someone die from the virus in the last 14 days.

Other businesses that can reopen today in the aforementioned three counties including bookstores, music stores, clothing stores, and furniture stores.

They all must practice social distancing and do curbside pickup.

Dine-in restaurants are not allowed just yet to reopen but Gov. Newsom did hint that could happen soon if certain criteria are met.

