3 Bay Area counties expect move to orange tier

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three Bay Area counties could be moving to the orange tier.

Each Tuesday, California health officials evaluate the COVID-19 trends in the counties and decide whether further reopening — or more restrictions — is allowable.

There are four tiers, listed from greatest COVID risk to least COVID risk: purple (widespread), red (substantial), orange (moderate), yellow (minimal).

San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county that made it to orange, but that could change later this afternoon.

We’re expecting San Francisco, Santa Clara and Marin counties to enter the orange tier.

This move would allow:

Expanding indoor dining to 50% capacity (from 25%)

Expanding retails store capacity to 100% (from 50%)

Expanding places of worship capacity to 50% (from 25%)

Expanding indoor gyms to 25% capacity (from 10%)

This is along with several more loosened restrictions in other industries.

The state uses metrics such as average daily COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate, health equity and vaccines administered.

The orange tier requires a maximum of 3.9 average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, maximum 4.9% positive test for the entire county, and fewer than 5.3% positive tests for the health equity quartile.