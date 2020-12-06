3 Bay Area counties go into lockdown tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You only have until the end of business day today to get some last-minute personal services in San Francisco.
Beginning at 10 p.m. San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties will have to go back into a similar lockdown that we saw back in March amid a coronavirus surge.
Hair salons, barbershops, and outdoor dining have to suspend services.
Under the order, all operations in the following sectors must be CLOSED:
- Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds
- Indoor Recreational Facilities
- Hair Salons and Barbershops
- Personal Care Services
- Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Movie Theaters
- Wineries
- Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering
- Casinos
- Limited Services
- Live Audience Sports
- Amusement Parks
The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:
County health officials say they hope this move will help save lives.
The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate measures in place, like 100% masking and physical distancing:
- Schools that are already open for in-person learning
- Non-urgent medical and dental care
- Child care and pre-K
Local health officials said there are currently more than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area right now.
This move is to keep that number from increasing.
The stay-at-home order affects the following Bay Area counties/regions:
- Alameda (starts Monday, Dec. 7)
- Contra Costa (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)
- Marin (starts Tuesday, Dec. 8)
- Santa Clara (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)
- San Francisco (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)
- City of Berkeley (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)
The new restrictions remain in place until Jan. 4, 2021.
Sonoma, Napa, Solano, San Mateo counties are NOT included in this order.