3 Bay Area counties go into lockdown tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – You only have until the end of business day today to get some last-minute personal services in San Francisco.

Beginning at 10 p.m. San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties will have to go back into a similar lockdown that we saw back in March amid a coronavirus surge.

Hair salons, barbershops, and outdoor dining have to suspend services.

Under the order, all operations in the following sectors must be CLOSED:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

County health officials say they hope this move will help save lives.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate measures in place, like 100% masking and physical distancing:

Schools that are already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

Local health officials said there are currently more than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations in the Bay Area right now.

This move is to keep that number from increasing.

The stay-at-home order affects the following Bay Area counties/regions:

Alameda (starts Monday, Dec. 7)

Contra Costa (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)

Marin (starts Tuesday, Dec. 8)

Santa Clara (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)

San Francisco (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)

City of Berkeley (starts Sunday, Dec. 6)

The new restrictions remain in place until Jan. 4, 2021.

Sonoma, Napa, Solano, San Mateo counties are NOT included in this order.

