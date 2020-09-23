3 Bay Area counties move from purple to red tier

(KRON) – The COVID numbers in three Bay Area counties have improved so much that the state moved them up from the purple tier to the red tier.

Since July, restaurants in Solano County have had to rely on patio dining, take ou, and delivery which for many barely covered their expenses.

“Most owners, we are all struggling to keep our staff paid and our rent paid,” said Jason Diavatis from The Loft Wine Bar & Restaurant.

That’s why restaurants were happy to hear the news they could start dusting off those indoor chairs and tables because Solano County will now allow indoor dining at 25% capacity.

“I’m very optimistic with the state starting to reopen that we are going to move toward better business and get people off unemployment, reopen our doors, and take care of our customers”, Diavatis added.

This change comes because the state has moved Solano County from the purple tier to the red tier because COVID numbers have improved.

“Our peek in mid-July, we were getting about 100 cases reported per day, and now 29 cases a day. So its come down tremendously,” Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas.

The change from purple to red means several businesses can reopen with modifications:

Restaurants indoor – 25% capacity

Retail indoors max 50% capacity

Hair and nail salons, barbershops (open with modifications)

Museums, zoos, aquariums, places of worship, movie theaters – max 25%

Gyms and fitness centers indoors at max 10% capacity of facility

School Districts that choose to, will also have the ability to reopen but will have to wait another two weeks.

Other than school reopening, the indoor changes are taking place immediately in Solano County and San Mateo county. Alameda County waiting another couple of weeks to see if the numbers keep moving in the right direction.

