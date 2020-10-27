3 Bay Area counties move forward with reopening plans

SAN FRANICSCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three Bay Area counties have been moved to the Orange “Moderate” tier for coronavirus risk, which means additional reopening is coming.

The state determined a new lower risk level for Marin, Contra Costa, and San Mateo counties on Tuesday.

This leaves just Solano and Sonoma counties in the more severe risk tiers, with Sonoma in the most restrictive, Widespread (Purple) phase and Solano in the Red, or Substantial risk tier.

San Francisco is the only Bay Area county in the lowest risk (Yellow) tier.

A county can move to the Orange tier once:

Only 1-3.9 new daily cases per 100K people

Positivity rate 2.0-4.9%

The Orange tier allows for “Some indoor business operations are open with modifications”

San Mateo County says shopping malls like Serramonte Shopping Center can now operate at full capacity but with closed common areas and reduced food courts.

“It means that there is no longer a substantial risk of catching COVID in this county. Now we must minimize the risk if we want to move to yellow and complete this historic comeback. That means respecting the health orders of social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding large crowds and most importantly wearing your masks.”

San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa

Latest Stories: