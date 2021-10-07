3 Bay Area restaurants make world’s 50 best list

An employee for Atelier Crenn restaurant hands a takeout order to a customer through a window in San Francisco, California on April, 1, 2020, during the novel coronavirus outbreak. – The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tired of scrolling through Yelp to find the perfect food outing?

Three Bay Area restaurants are apparently among the world’s 50 best, according to a list by 50 Best. They’re not for the casual diner, however. If you set out to try one of these meals, be prepared to plan well in advance – with reservations and your bank account balance.

#28: Benu

22 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco

Operating in the Yerba Buena area of San Francisco for just over 10 years now, Benu offers a high-end experience for diners. 50 Best highlights its thousand-year-old quail’s egg with ginger and cabbage.

#37: SingleThread

131 North St, Healdsburg

Make this Japanese restaurant your dinnertime spot after wine tasting! Located in Sonoma County, the menu relies on fresh ingredients grown on their own farm. Although their dishes have seasonal availability, 50 Best highlights the black cod ibushi-gin with burnt morels.

#48: Atelier Crenn

3127 Fillmore St, San Francisco

This cozy, French restaurant is led by the iconic Dominique Crenn, who was the first female chef in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, 50 Best said. The menu is described as elegant, and you don’t want to skip the desserts by pastry chef Juan Contreras.

If you’re interested in some more accessible eats, check out Michelin’s list of tasty, budget-friendly restaurants in the Bay Area.