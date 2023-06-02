(KRON) — It’s National Donut Day! Perhaps you are looking to treat yourself with a sweet snack to get this weekend started. Here’s a list of places you might want to check out.

Yelp released its list of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Three of those listed in its top 100 ranking are here in the Bay Area.

No. 7: The Jelly Donut (San Francisco)

Located in the Mission District at 3198 24th St., The Jelly Donut is a short walk away from the 24th Street Mission BART station. It is open every day except Sunday from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., according to Yelp. The Jelly Donut was opened in 1987 by Cambodian refugee parents.

No. 8: Stan’s Donut Shop (Santa Clara)

It is located at 2628 Homestead Road. Stan’s Donut Shop is open every day from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Stanford “Stan” Wittmayer, who was a World War II veteran, opened the shop back in 1959.

No. 20: Milkbomb Ice Cream (San Francisco)

The business located in Potrero Hill is actually an ice cream place that happens to sell donuts. Milkbomb Ice Cream is located at 1717 17th St. There is also another location in downtown Berkeley.

Here are the hours for the Berkeley and San Francisco locations.

If you want to make the trip up north, the top spot was claimed by a Northern California donut spot. Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon in Rocklin was named the top donut spot in the country. Rocklin is approximately 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.