3 Berkeley elementary schools bring some students back

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three elementary schools in Berkeley have welcomed students back to their buildings on a cold Monday morning.

From Nov. 9, a limited number of students will be going to classes in-person each school day, according to school officials.

It’s groups of about 18-24 students per school at Rosa Parks, Malcolm X and Jefferson Elementary Schools.

Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Brent Stephens says the other eight elementary schools will reopen on January 13, and a hybrid learning model with alternating in-person and online classes is targeted to start then.

“We’ve having our employees COVID tested, we’re reaching out to families and offering them how to stay safe when they’re on campuses,” Stephens said.

