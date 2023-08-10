(KRON) — Three people were found dead inside a Danville house and detectives are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

Danville police officers went to the house on Larkwood Circle at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check.

“Officers entered the residence and found three bodies, an adult and two juveniles,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office told KRON4.

The deceased adult was identified Thursday as 44-year-old Nemanja Isailovic, of Danville.

The names and ages of the juveniles were not released by law enforcement officials.

“No details will be provided at this time as it is an active investigation. There is no threat to the public,” the Danville Police Department wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. To make an anonymous tip, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592.