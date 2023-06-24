Police are looking for three suspects linked to a home burglary Thursday night (Brisbane Police Department).

(KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to a home burglary Thursday night, the Brisbane Police Department (BPD) announced on social media. Around 9 p.m., BPD officers responded to an alarm at a home on the 200 block of Santa Clara Street.

With the help of neighborhood surveillance cameras, police determined the suspect vehicle is a black BMW X3, in which the three suspects dressed in dark clothing fled. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a broken window in the back of the home.

BPD posted pictures of the three suspects and the suspect vehicle (below).

The three suspects were in and out of the home in approximately five minutes. Police said that might indicate the suspects “knew specifically what they were looking for and where.”

BPD was able to track down the license plate of the BMW. As of Saturday afternoon, police say there are no other indications that the vehicle has been in town prior or returned since.

If anyone has any additional information or additional video footage to help identify the suspects, BPD says to contact Officer Luis at 415-347-2023 or email at eluis@brisbaneca.org.