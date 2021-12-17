3 burglars arrested in San Jose for identity theft

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in San Jose on Tuesday on charges of burglary, identity theft, false impersonation, and forgery, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities recovered four large bags of stolen mail, credit cards, IDs, medical files, checks, and bank receipts from the suspects identified as Andrew Villareal, Laura Addison, and Christopher Souza.

Detectives found a total of about 63 credit cards and 12 forms of ID, authorities said.





Mugshots of the three arrested. Photos from Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Stolen packages, notebooks with victims’ PIN numbers, passwords, and a credit card decoder/encoder device were also seized.

Villareal, Addison, and Souza were all booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail after detectives executed a search warrant at a San Jose apartment where the evidence was located.