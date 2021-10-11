3 burglars break into Pleasant Hill liquor store, steals ATM machine

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – A trio of burglars broke into a liquor store overnight in a quiet East Bay city.

They were not looking for booze, however. The target was an ATM machine that distributed cash and bitcoins.

About five to 10 minutes, that’s how long investigators with the Pleasant Hill Police Department say it took to break into a liquor store and remove an ATM machine that was secured to the floor.

It happened Monday just before 5 a.m. at Value Wine and Spirits store on Gregory Lane.

Three unidentified burglars attached some kind of cable to the rear of a white van and connected the other end to the front doors of the store and accelerated to break in, shattering the glass of one of the doors and destroying the door frame in the process.

Once inside, the burglars used the same method to forcibly remove the ATM machine from its secured foundation.

After gaining possession of the ATM, the burglars traveled about a half-mile on Gregory Lane where they dumped the white van, which police say was later reported to be a stolen vehicle.

Pleasant Hill police investigators say the ATM was an electronic cryptocurrency machine.

The actual amount of bitcoins and cash money inside the machine is part of the investigation.

This type of ATM burglary crime is rare in Pleasant Hill.

In fact, police officials say it has been nearly a decade since the last incident but in this case, investigators say the limited amount of time it took to break in, combined with the lack of evidence left at the scene, indicates that this was a fairly sophisticated burglary crew.

Officers are reviewing surveillance videos for any possible leads and Pleasant Hill police officials are asking anyone with information to contact them.