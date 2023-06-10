SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Twenty-five fire personnel responded to a structure fire Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. at 1537 Ludwig Ave., a rural area with no close hydrants nearby. Two water tenders were requested to assist crews. The first engine arrived in under seven minutes and observed smoke coming from a large building, SRFD said.

Firefighters gained entrance into the building and located the fire coming from an interior wall and furnishings. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes with an additional hour and a half to extinguish hot spots, Santa Rosa fire said.

No occupants were at the scene when fire crews initially arrived, however they did arrive while crews were working to contain the fire. Three cats died in the fire and one dog was able to be rescued. The occupants have since moved to another building on the property, officials said.

Crews discovered the fire started due to an overloaded electrical circuit causing an estimated $50,000 in damages.