COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco.

The first two quakes hit within the same minute at 4:59 p.m. The first struck 4.1 miles outside of The Geysers. The second quake followed 45 seconds later about 3.7 miles outside of Cobb. The third quake shook The Geysers area a second time at 5:02 p.m.