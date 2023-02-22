FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Three people died early Wednesday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase on I-80 in a stolen car and crashing, according to CHP Solano.

Officers said they arrived on the scene around 12:35 a.m. and tried to stop a white Hyundai traveling east on I-80 east of American Canyon Road because officers realized the car was stolen from a carjacking that happened in Vallejo on Tuesday.

The suspects in the car refused to yield and led police in a chase. The suspects exited the highway at Suisun Valley Road and rolled over. No other cars were involved.

Due to the crash, the three occupants of the Hyundai died.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a pursuit fatality investigation pursuant to Solano County protocol.