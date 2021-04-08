3 dead gray whales found in Bay Area within a week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three dead gray whales were found in the Bay Area within the last week, The Marine Mammal Center said on Wednesday.

The first washed up exactly a week ago on Crissy Field. Then, another was found at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach on Saturday. A third was found floating in San Francisco Bay, according to the center.

“Both whales found in the Bay were towed to a safe and secure location at Angel Island State Park,” the center said.

Scientists are set to perform a necropsy on the last whale Thursday afternoon to find out why it died.

See a sick or dead marine animal? Call the center’s 24-hour rescue hotline: 415-289-7325 (SEAL)