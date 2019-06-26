Morgan Hill Ford dealership releases statement on deadly murder-suicide

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A man killed two of his former co-workers at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill before turning the gun on himself.

A witness told KRON4 the shooter got fired from the Parts department at the Ford dealership located on Condit Road right off Highway 101.

The man left briefly, then came back in and shot two people – killing them – and then himself.

Witnesses say it was his previous manager and co-worker, but police have yet to confirm.

Morgan Hill police say they responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the dealership around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived the Ford store, they located a man dead on the ground with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted and a handgun by his side.

Officers were shown two store employees inside the building with gunshot wounds on the floor.

Medical aide responded but both victims died on the scene.

The Ford store has been secured and cleared since then.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Tim Paulus, the president of the Ford dealership in Morgan Hill, released a statement to KRON4 that read:

“We are devastated by this terrible loss. Thank you to the Morgan Hill community who has come together with us during this extremely difficult time. Due to this tragic event that occurred yesterday at our dealership, we will be closed today 6/26. Please check back on our websites or Facebook page for more information.”

