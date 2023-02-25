OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating three shooting deaths at three separate shooting locations that occurred Friday night.

The first shooting occurred in the 7200 block of International Boulevard and 72nd Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene following a ShotSpotter activation. Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound(s). Paramedics provided medical aid, however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second shooting occurred at around 8:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of International Boulevard. One victim sustained a gunshot wound(s) and was administered medical aid by paramedics. The victim, however, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPD said.

The third shooting occurred Friday at around 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived in the 2400 block of 67th Avenue and located a victim with a gunshot wound(s). They attempted life-saving measures, however the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

All three shootings are currently under investigation. Anyone with information on any of three shootings is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.