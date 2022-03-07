SAN PABLO (BCN) – At least three people were displaced at a San Pablo condominium complex Monday morning by a fire that started in a garage and spread to a unit above, fire officials said.

There were no injuries in the fire, which was reported about 6:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of El Portal Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze. The unit above the garage was gutted, displacing residents there, and an adjacent unit had water and smoke damage, according to a fire district spokesman. Both were deemed uninhabitable.

While all residents managed to escape the fire, it’s not known whether a dog was inside and crews were looking for the pet.

The fire was knocked down as of 7 a.m. and crews were working on overhauling the scene.

