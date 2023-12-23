(KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested three drivers at their sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in San Carlos on Friday.

The checkpoint’s location was on the 700 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Out of 1,067 vehicles screened, 12 field sobriety tests were conducted. Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence and one driver was arrested for possession of drugs for sale.

San Mateo deputies cited 40 drivers.

1 Driver was cited for not possessing their DMV-issued California Driver’s License

1 Driver was cited for no seatbelt on a child

2 Drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license

36 Drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.