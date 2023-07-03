(KRON) — Three thieves evaded law enforcement Monday morning following a manhunt in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The search was triggered by an armed robbery that happened in a nature preserve wilderness area near Highway 9 and Highway 35 just before 8:15 a.m.

“The victim was robbed at gunpoint of their belongings by multiple suspects. The suspects were spotted driving in the area by a neighboring agency and became involved in a pursuit,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The thieves were driving a car that had been stolen in Oakland. During the police pursuit, the stolen car crashed near Highway 9’s mile marker 24 and the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators said they found two loaded guns at the crash scene.

With the thieves still at-large, the Sheriff’s Office ordered nearby residents to shelter in place. The manhunt was suspended before 1 p.m. without any arrests, and the order was lifted.

The suspects were all between ages 20-25. They were described by the Sheriff’s Office as a man who wore glasses and a ski mask, a woman who was wearing an Oakland Raiders jacket and black gloves, and a second man who was wearing all black clothing.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Although several guns were already recovered, these suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information, please contact our dispatch 831-471-1121. If you see the suspects please do not approach. Call 911.”