DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for three female suspects linked to a burglary at the Victoria’s Secret in the Serramonte Mall last week, the Daly City Police Department announced Thursday in a crime report. At around 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 24, the three suspects allegedly stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The suspects entered the store carrying bags and stole perfume, yoga pants and underwear, according to Daly City police. All three suspects were described as Black females whose ages and names are unknown at this time.

The Victoria Secret’s manager described the first suspect to be about 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was carrying a black tote bag and wore a rainbow headband, black hoodie with a puffy jacket, gray leggings and black shoes.

The second suspect was described to have a lighter skin complexion with freckles, about 5-foot-5 tall, weighing 130 pounds and had light brown hair in a bun. She had a black bag over her shoulders and wore a white jacket.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The third suspect was described to be about 5-foot-3, 110 pounds and had light brown hair pulled back, according to police. She was carrying a white tote bag and had a pink sweater on.

As of Thursday, all three suspects are at large. There have been three commercial burglaries reported by Daly City police that week (2/20-2/26).