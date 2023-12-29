SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three San Francisco firefighters were injured after two San Francisco Fire Department vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday, the fire department confirmed. The firefighters all have moderate injuries and are expected to recover.

The crash happened while the fire department was responding to a “reported fire incident” at California Street and Lyon Street just before 3 p.m., SFFD said. The SFFD vehicles involved were Engine 10 and Truck 10.

Three parked cars were damaged, SFFD said. When reached, the fire department would not confirm if other cars were involved.

“As with any injury collision, this incident will be investigated by the San Francisco Police Department traffic unit,” SFFD said.