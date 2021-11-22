3 fishermen rescued near Tomales Bay after boat capsized: Coast Guard

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Three fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday morning near Tomales Bay.

Officials say the boat started to take on water before capsizing about a half-mile off of Tomales Bay.

The CHP contacted the Coast Guard in San Francisco reporting that three people were on the body of the boat around 9:30 a.m.

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

A crew with the Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay arrived around 10 a.m. to assist.

The three fishermen were rescued and no injuries were reported.

They were taken to the Station Bodega Bay to be treated for hypothermia symptoms.

“Thankfully, this case had a successful outcome,” said Lt. Cmdr. Megan Dennelly, the Sector San Francisco Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “The use of Rapid SOS, a GPS verification tool, allowed our search planners to receive positional data during the early stages of the case to quickly get assets on scene. This capability expedited the Coast Guard’s response and helped save the fishermen’s lives.”