SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street.

The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. There was structural damage caused to the building.

SFFD said the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Officials did not specify whether they were in the car or the building at the time of the crash.

