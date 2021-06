SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a car crash at Park Presidio in San Francisco.

Officials first reported the collision around 12:52 p.m.

The crash was at Park Presidio Boulevard and Lake Street.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals in moderate conditon.

San Francisco Fire Department crews are clearing the scene.

No other details were immediately available.