3 hospitalized following Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting in Vallejo that left three people injured on Thursday night.

Around 10:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police arrived to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds — Two females from Vallejo, ages 27 and 16, and one male age 18 from Vallejo.

The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities say the females had life-threatening injuries and remain in serious critical condition and the man had non-life-threatening injuries and is stable.

Investigators determined that the victims were in their vehicle at the time of the shooting. The suspect drove by and fired multiple shots into the victim’s car.

At this time, there is no information on suspects.

“This devastating multi-victim shooting is yet another example of why we must have a unified and multi-disciplinary approach to eradicating gun violence in the City of Vallejo,” Chief of Police Shawny Williams stated. “Victims and their families are suffering trauma on a daily basis and we cannot allow lawless individuals to continue harming our community. While Operation PEACE and our ALPR technology have helped the Department make significant strides in addressing gun violence, we cannot stop here, and more importantly, we cannot do this alone. The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis that demands collaboration on a national, state, and local level.”

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the police at (707) 648-4343 or (707) 648-4514.