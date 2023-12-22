(KRON) — One person was killed after an overnight crash Friday on Highway 152 near Gilroy, according to California Highway Patrol. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 152 and west of Lovers Lane.

The driver of a 2010 Chrysler died after crossing over the solid double yellow lines of the highway at an unknown speed, CHP said. The Chrysler went from the eastbound into the westbound lanes where it was on a collision course with a 2018 Audi.

After the two cars crashed, the Chrysler was flipped onto its roof and was engulfed in flames. First responders arrived at the scene but were unable to get the driver of the Chrysler out of the car. The driver died at the scene.

All three occupants, who are all Union City residents, of the Audi were taken to Valley Medical Center in Gilroy. Two adults, ages 30 and 36, sustained moderate injuries. A 1-year-old boy suffered a minor injury, CHP said.

Authorities said it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. The identity of the driver killed was not released.