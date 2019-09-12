Runway repairs at SFO ahead of schedule: officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Delays and cancellations continue at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday due to runway work.

Right now there are 79 delays and 82 cancellations.

At this time delays of up to 3.5 hours are being reported.

Airport officials said crews are scheduled to complete the first phase of runway repairs 48 hours ahead of schedule.

Crews will transition from the first phase to the second phase starting Friday.

The runway repairs are happening on runway 28 left.

Last Saturday crews began tearing apart a 1,900-foot section of the runway to replace the base layer underneath it.

The repairs are scheduled to be done by Friday, Sept. 27.

Check with your airline for current flight status updates.

Latest News Headlines: