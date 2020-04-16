3 hurt in drive-by shooting at family BBQ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after three people were shot during a BBQ in Richmond Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:13 p.m. at a carport in the 400 block of Marina Way South.

According to police, family members were having a BBQ in the carport “while doing their best to social distance” when a light-colored car approached them and stopped. Shots were fired at this time, authorities said.

The car fled the scene and was last seen headed northbound on Marina Way South.

The three young men shot – all around 20-years-old and residents of Richmond – are in stable condition and expected to survive police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Jose Villalobos at 510-620-6451 or Richmond’s anonymous tip line at 510-621-1212 x1933.

Latest Stories: