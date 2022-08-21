SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people have been injured, and one person is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in the Mission District, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and 19th Street. Officers then arrived at the scene and saw three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one from other non-life threatening injuries. Police then summoned medical attention.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made. SFPD has not provided any details or description of a potential suspect(s).

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with ”SFPD.”

More details will be provided as KRON4 learns more. Check back for updates.