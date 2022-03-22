STOCKTON (BCN) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting reported in Stockton early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 12:05 a.m. to the shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane and arrived to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male victim succumbed to his injuries and his name has not been released, while the other three people were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, according to police.

No suspect information has been released by Stockton police in connection with the shooting.

