Three people are injured after a car crash on Hwy 1 at El Granada (Cal Fire CZU).

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect.

The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant.

El Granada is a census-designated place in San Mateo County. The Half Moon Bay Airport is located at 9850 Cabrillo Highway, according to San Mateo County’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.