1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and two others were injured after a driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose on Friday night, according to the police department.
Around 9:06 p.m., police responded to the area of the 500 block of W. Alma Avenue.
Police say the driver, who has been arrested on suspected alcohol influence, crashed into the area of Agave Sports Bar.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.
No other details have been released at this time.
Check back for details.