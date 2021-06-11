1 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes into San Jose outdoor dining area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One person died and two others were injured after a driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose on Friday night, according to the police department.

Around 9:06 p.m., police responded to the area of the 500 block of W. Alma Avenue.

Police say the driver, who has been arrested on suspected alcohol influence, crashed into the area of Agave Sports Bar.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic incident in the 500 block of W Alma Ave.



A driver crashed into the outdoor dining area at the Agave Sports Bar.



At least 3 people injured, 1 in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/fsiqp2RpFW — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 12, 2021

Check back for details.