3 injured after reported argument, shooting in downtown Hayward

HAYWARD (BCN) – An argument that erupted in downtown Hayward left at least three people injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Main and B streets, with officers responding around 2:30 a.m., Hayward police spokeswoman Cassondra Fovel said in an interview.

At least one of the shooting victims was taken to the hospital, but the three victims’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Fovel said.

Police have identified two suspects, according to Fovel. Both men are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Authorities temporarily closed part of B Street in the early morning hours while police investigated the crime scene. B Street has since been reopened, Fovel said.

