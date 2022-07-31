A look inside the football field at Oakland Tech HS where a shooting occurred on Sunday, July 31.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Oakland Technical High School Sunday afternoon, according to emails from the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Broadway, according to OPD. Officers were called to the area after reports of three gunshot victims.

Once officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting and learned that the three victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment. One of the victims was a child, according to police. All of the victims are currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. No suspect(s) have been identified by police.

OPD investigators began the follow-up investigation into circumstances surrounding the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.