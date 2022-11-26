SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were stabbed inside a home Saturday evening, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. Officers arrived around 7:19 p.m. at a residence on Juanita Way where they found three adults suffering from possible stab wounds.

Medical crews were called to the scene to attend to the three victims — two of whom were taken to the hospital for their injuries. As of 9 p.m., both of their conditions are unknown. The third victim was treated at the scene and released by medics.

No information about the suspect was available at this time. The victims were not identified by police.

Juanita Way is located near Mt. Davidson. SFPD did not further specify where on Juanita Way the residence was.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.