3 injured following shooting at San Jose park; suspect at large

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are injured following a shooting near a San Jose park Thursday evening, police said.

San Jose police are responding to the area of Brigadoon Park.

One person has life-threatening injuries and two others have non life-threatening injuries.

Daniel Maloney Dr, Brigadoon Wy, Camperdowm Wy.



TOC: 7:45 PM — March 26, 2021

Police say they have no suspect information at this time, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Daniel Maloney Drive, Brigadoon Way and Camperdown Way are all closed.

