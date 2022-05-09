(BCN) – An early-morning house fire on Monday in Alameda’s West End sent three people to the hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Crews responded about 3:21 a.m. to the fire at a home in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the 1 -1/2-story house, they attacked the blaze and searched the home for anyone inside, according to a release from the Alameda Fire Department.

Two adults were rescued and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, said Alameda fire spokesman Capt. Dave Port.

A third person escaped on their own, but was seriously injured and also taken to a hospital.

The fire was under control by 3:45 a.m., Port said.

No other structures were damaged. The cause is under investigation.

