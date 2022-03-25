SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Three people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District late Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where the victims were standing outside when someone opened fire at them from a vehicle, police said.

The victims, men ages 33, 34 and 47, were taken to a hospital and at least one of them had injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect fled in the vehicle and remains at large. Descriptions of the vehicle and suspected shooter were not immediately available from police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

