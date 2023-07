(BCN) — Three people were injured in a collision between two vehicles in Vacaville, Solano County on Wednesday night, the Vacaville Fire Protection District said.

The traffic collision occurred at Vaca Valley Road near Pleasants Valley Road, according to the fire department. The injured people were immediately sent to local hospitals while both vehicles sustained moderate damage, the Vacaville Fire Protection District said.

