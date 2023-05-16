(BCN) — A total of three people were injured in the collision late Monday night between a BART train and a pickup truck that had crashed through the fence onto the trackway of a northbound BART train in Oakland between Fruitvale and Lake Merritt, transit officials said early Tuesday.

BART trains are about to begin running. Riders should not have any problems until the Coliseum station where you will have to offload and take a bus to the Lake Merritt station.

The train operator was taken to a local hospital for treatment, said James Allison, BART’s media relations manager.

One train passenger was reportedly injured as well, he said, but it is unknown whether that person was taken to a local hospital.

The pickup driver was treated at the scene by Oakland police officers, who also conducted a field sobriety test.

The police are the lead agency on the investigation of the collision, since it began in their jurisdiction, Allison said.

The collision occurred about 11:35 p.m., he said. The pickup was travelling along East 8th Street near Park Way when it crashed onto the trackway between the Coliseum and Lake Merritt stations and was struck by a Daly City-bound train.

Allison said about 45 passengers on the train were evacuated.

BART crews will assess the damage and potential impacts on train service, which is scheduled to resume about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

