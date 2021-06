SAN JOSE (BCN) – Three people were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in San Jose.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of S. 1st Street, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a triple shooting in the 300 Block of S. 1st St.



Two male victims and one female victim with NON-life threatening injuries. Unknown suspect/motive. Additional info when it becomes available.



The shooting was first reported at 12:04 a.m. Police said two male victims and one female victim suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.

There was no information immediately available on a suspect or a motive.