3 injured in Moraga shooting

MORAGA (KRON) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Moraga Sunday night, according to the Moraga Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the Starbucks at the Rheem Shopping Center off Moraga Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot in a vehicle.

Police say the victims and witnesses described the suspect and told officers that he had run north from the area.

During a search of the area, officers found the suspect in a parking lot in the 400 block of Moraga Road.

Police say the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Glaze, of Sacramento, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers also found a firearm near the suspect.

Police say the suspect’s wound appears to have been self-inflicted.

One of the victims and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to police, the incident may be domestic violence related as Glaze used to date one of the victims.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moraga Police at (925) 888-7056 or (925) 888-7055

