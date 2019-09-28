Live Now
3 injured in Richmond shooting near De Anza High School, police investigate

RICHMOND (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Friday night near De Anza High School. 

The Richmond Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:20 p.m. following reports of a fight in the 3300 block of Morningside Drive.

According to authorities, as they approached the scene shots were fired.

Two victims were taken to the hospital and a third victim later arrived to receive medical treatment.

The victim’s current condition are unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway, but there is no information on the suspect or suspects at this time.

