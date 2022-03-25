SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured three people in the Bayview District on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., police say the shooting happened at 3rd and Kirkwood.

Authorities say the suspect car started shooting at people in front of a pizza restaurant using a high-capacity gun.

Three adults are suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police wrote on Twitter, “So thankful for the quick response by @SFPDBayview Patrol, the officers immediately started first-aid/trauma care on all the victims.”

At this time, no suspect information has been released.