SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were injured in a crash in San Francisco on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. Officers responded to the crash at 5:51 p.m. at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

All three injured people were taken to the hospital, SFPD said. No one has been arrested for the crash.

San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar said people waiting at a bus stop were struck after one car rammed another.

